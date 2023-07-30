Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,881 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $66,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,582 shares of company stock worth $16,489,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.86. 1,689,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,645. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

