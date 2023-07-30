Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.65 EPS.

Masco Trading Down 1.2 %

MAS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. 2,189,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 157.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 559.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

