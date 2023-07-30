Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. Masco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.65 EPS.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. 2,189,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $28,194,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.