McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 146.8% during the first quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 76,895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 215.4% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $294.03. 2,843,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.98. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

