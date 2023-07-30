Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Bought by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 120.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Mercantile Bank worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 121.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $137,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 41,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $559.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mercantile Bank

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.