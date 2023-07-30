Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,973,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.