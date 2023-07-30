Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

MMSI opened at $73.50 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

