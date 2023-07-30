Merit Medical Systems’ (MMSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

