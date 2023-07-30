Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Meritage Homes updated its FY23 guidance to $19.12-19.80 EPS.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $152.55.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 446.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,355,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.