Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Meritage Homes updated its FY23 guidance to $19.12-19.80 EPS.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 446.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,355,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

