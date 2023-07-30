Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.
NASDAQ META traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,220,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
