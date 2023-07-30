Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on META. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.65.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

META stock opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.