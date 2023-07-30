Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Update

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MLLUY remained flat at $4.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. Metallurgical Co. of China has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1834 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Metallurgical Co. of China’s previous dividend of $0.18. Metallurgical Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

