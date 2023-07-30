MetaMUI Trading Up 0.4% This Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $56.60 million and $102,793.56 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars.

