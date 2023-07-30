MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MGM China Price Performance
Shares of MCHVY remained flat at $13.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. MGM China has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.47.
About MGM China
