MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MCHVY remained flat at $13.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. MGM China has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

