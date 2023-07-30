MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,900 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 455,400 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MGO Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ MGOL opened at $1.79 on Friday. MGO Global has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.
MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MGO Global Company Profile
MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MGO Global
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for MGO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.