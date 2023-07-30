MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,900 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 455,400 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MGO Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGOL opened at $1.79 on Friday. MGO Global has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MGO Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MGO Global stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MGO Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGOL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of MGO Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

