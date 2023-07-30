Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-$9.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.28.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.74. 469,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,790. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

