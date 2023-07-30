Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Abel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $40,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,443 shares in the company, valued at $473,079.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.17). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.