Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MPB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 45,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,533. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Abel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $40,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,079.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 197,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 351.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 37,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

