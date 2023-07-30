Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 901,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 788.8 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

About Mitsui Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.