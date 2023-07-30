Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 901,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 788.8 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Mitsui Fudosan stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13.
About Mitsui Fudosan
