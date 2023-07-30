Monero One Day Volume Reaches $53.89 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $159.98 or 0.00547045 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $53.89 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,244.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00319445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.16 or 0.00855390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00063803 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00130299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,311,931 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.