Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

MPWR stock opened at $545.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $521.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.26. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at $62,099,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,593,528.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at $62,099,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,966 shares of company stock worth $48,933,432 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

