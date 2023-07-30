Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.53.

NYSE MCO opened at $353.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.57. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

