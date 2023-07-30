Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.43. 41,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,136. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
