Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.43. 41,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,136. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.