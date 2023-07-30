Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 264 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.38.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.32. 1,371,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

