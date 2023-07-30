Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $331.37. 2,268,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.72. The firm has a market cap of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.