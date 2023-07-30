Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

AMAT stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,803,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

