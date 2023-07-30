NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $17.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
