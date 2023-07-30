NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $17.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoViricides Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoViricides in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

