Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 10.6% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.46. 5,542,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,373. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.73.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

