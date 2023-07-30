NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $1.41 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $27.07 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

