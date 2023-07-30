NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.41 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00004819 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $32.21 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.40791863 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $28,135,134.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

