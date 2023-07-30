NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Short Interest Update

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NeoVolta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NeoVolta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoVolta by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoVolta by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

NeoVolta Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:NEOV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,266. NeoVolta has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta ( NASDAQ:NEOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

Featured Stories

