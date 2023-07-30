NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.61 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.32 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 513,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,190. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.69.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

