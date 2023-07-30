Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS NEVDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Nevada Copper has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.33.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nevada Copper in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

