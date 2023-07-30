Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 43,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 183,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevada King Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43.

Nevada King Gold ( CVE:NKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

