New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,465 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 97,845 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 20.7% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 95.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

SEA stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.72. 5,232,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,657. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

