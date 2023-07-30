Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. 10,953,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,415. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 629.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $146,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.