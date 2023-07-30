Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20 to $0.24 EPS.
Newell Brands Stock Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,953,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.