Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20 to $0.24 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,953,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

