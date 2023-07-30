NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Hits $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,392.45 or 1.00036163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.