NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Reduced by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,993,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,058. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.