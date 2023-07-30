NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,993,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,058. The firm has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

