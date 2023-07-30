North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOA stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $649.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.89 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 349,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

