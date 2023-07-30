Northern Technologies International Co. (NTIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Northern Technologies International Stock Performance
Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTIC shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Northern Technologies International Company Profile
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
