Northern Technologies International Co. (NTIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTIC shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

