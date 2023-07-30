Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.45-$22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.40 billion-$38.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.39 billion. Northrop Grumman also updated its FY23 guidance to $22.45-22.85 EPS.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.68. 1,127,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.29 and a 200 day moving average of $455.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $511.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

