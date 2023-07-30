Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 117.1% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 321,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,618 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 72,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,070. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Articles

