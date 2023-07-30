Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,486,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,199.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,956 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 257,257 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 494,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 256,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 624,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 212,964 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 369,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.