NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NVR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVR traded up $41.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6,343.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,043.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,633.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total transaction of $736,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,926 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

