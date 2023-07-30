Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys Shares of 107,056 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. 1,165,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,449. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2221 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

