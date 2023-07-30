Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $4.35 Million Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 90,644.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises about 1.9% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.10% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,562. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.