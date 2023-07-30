OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $83.00 million and $10.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.