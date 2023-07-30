OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $28.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. OncoCyte has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.